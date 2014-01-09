TEL AVIV Jan 9 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday named Erez Vigodman as president and chief executive officer, effective Feb. 11.

Vigodman, 54, will succeed acting president and CEO Eyal Desheh, who will return to his previous position as chief financial officer.

Vigodman is CEO of MA Industries, the world's biggest generic agrochemical company. He will retain that position until Feb. 6. MA industries said its board was seeking a new CEO.