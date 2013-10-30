Oct 30 Comments by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Chairman Phillip Frost and interim CEO Eyal Desheh on resignation of CEO Jeremy Levin:

* Frost: Levin, board had different views on how to carry out strategy

* Interim CEO sees 2013 revenue $19.7-$20.3 billion, non-GAAP EPS $4.95-$5.05

* Teva had earlier forecast 2013 revenue of $19.5-$20.5 billion, non-GAAP EPS $4.85-$5.15

* Chairman: "We have every indication" that Levin's new hires will stay at Teva

* Teva to provide 2014 outlook 2nd week of December -interim CEO

* Chairman: Teva not seeking to be bought by anybody

* Chairman: strong desire on part of board that new CEO live in Israel