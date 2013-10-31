TEL AVIV Oct 31 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported flat earnings that beat analysts' estimates by a cent on Thursday, a day after its chief executive was ousted by the board.

Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker and Israel's biggest company, earned $1.27 per share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, compared with $1.28 a year earlier while adjusted net income was unchanged at $1.1 billion. Revenue edged up 2 percent to $5.1 billion.

Teva was forecast to earn $1.26 a share excluding items on revenue of $5.0 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and 50 percent of profit, rose 1 percent to $1.05 billion.

The drug, which is injected, faces competition from oral treatments that are already available or expected to hit the market in coming years.

Teva on Wednesday said CEO Jeremy Levin was leaving and that Chief Financial Officer Eyal Desheh would stand in on an interim basis effective immediately.

Earlier this month, Teva said it would cut 5,000 jobs - 10 percent of its workforce - accelerating a cost-cutting plan as it prepares for lower-priced competition to Copaxone.

Phillip Frost, Teva's Florida-based chairman, said Levin and the board had different views on the best way to carry out the company's new strategy.

Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.15 shekels (33 cents) a share, unchanged from the previous two quarters.