JERUSALEM Aug 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
reported lower underlying quarterly profit on Thursday,
hurt by a decline in generic drug sales in the United States and
Europe.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker,
earned $1.20 per share excluding one-time items in the second
quarter, compared with $1.28 a year earlier.
Revenue dipped 1 percent to $4.92 billion, the Israeli
company said.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.20 a share excluding items on
revenue of $4.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Including one-off items of $1.47 billion - mainly legal
expenses for settlements of patent litigation - Teva lost 53
cents in the quarter versus EPS of 99 cents in the second
quarter of 2012.
Teva is eight months into a sweeping reorganisation it
promised would bring extra rewards for shareholders. The company
has grown rapidly in recent years through a series of
multibillion-dollar acquisitions, but its shares have badly
underperformed rivals in the past two years.
Among its challenges is the looming 2015 patent expiration
of its most important branded product, the multiple sclerosis
drug Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and
some 50 percent of profit.
Copaxone posted a 9 percent rise in global sales in the
quarter to $1.1 billion. The drug, which is injected, faces
competition from oral treatments that are already available or
expected to hit the market in coming years.
Teva's U.S. sales, which comprise 51 percent of total
turnover, rose 2 percent in the second quarter to $2.5 billion
as higher sales of Copaxone offset lower revenue of generic
medicines.
Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.15 shekels (32
cents) a share, unchanged from the first quarter.