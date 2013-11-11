JERUSALEM Nov 11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
will pay 2 billion shekels ($565 million) to Israel's
government as part of a programme to release so-called trapped
profit in exchange for a steep discount on its tax bill, the
company said on Monday.
Trapped profit is profit earned by multinationals after they
had been provided with tax breaks to invest in Israel. The
Finance Ministry is seeking to give the firms incentives to
repatriate some of this profit and generate tax revenue for the
government.
In all, Teva will hand over 2.84 billion shekels to
the state, a sum that also includes 840 million shekels to
settle tax assessments from 2005 to 2011 as well as a payment of
336 million shekels it paid in May when it released some trapped
profit.
According to Finance Minister Yair Lapid, Teva released 33
billion shekels in trapped profit.
State coffers will collect about 3.6 billion shekels this
year in taxes on trapped profit from various Israeli companies,
according to the tax authority.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker by sales, said
it would incur a charge of $235 million, which would be reported
in fourth-quarter adjusted results.
Israeli companies have an estimated 120 billion shekels of
trapped profit.
One aim of the government scheme is to encourage Israeli
companies to distribute a dividend from undistributed profit
that is tax exempt.
The deadline to take advantage of the programme, in which
companies can receive a 60 percent discount on the taxes they
pay, is Monday at midnight.
On Sunday, Israel Chemicals (ICL), the world's
sixth-largest potash producer, said its board decided to release
all the trapped profit at units Dead Sea Works and Rotem Amfert
Negev. As a result, ICL will pay 380 million shekels in taxes.
Teva's acting chief executive, Eyal Desheh, said the company
reached a beneficial agreement with Israel's government.
"The agreement generates sources for dividends to our
shareholders for years to come and settles tax assessments which
had been in dispute for a long time," he said in a statement.
"We believe that such government policy strengthens the
continued economic growth of the State of Israel by offering an
attractive business environment for multinational companies like
Teva to invest in Israel," he added.