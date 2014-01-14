BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital sells investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
Jan 14 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : * Says "completely confident" 3 times weekly Copaxone will be approved soon * Says targeting building presence in emerging markets, particularly China,
Brazil * Says remains interested in acquisitions
LONDON, March 13 Generic drugmaker Mylan said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Roche providing "a clear pathway" for the launch of its biosimilar version of the Swiss company's top-selling breast cancer drug Herceptin in major markets.