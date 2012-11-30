BRIEF-Abbvie sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : * Teva Pharma U.S.-listed shares down 4.9 percent to $38.25 in premarket after 2013 outlook
* Fda approves expanded indication for medtronic freezor xtra cryoablation catheter
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.