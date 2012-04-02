* Launches generic versions of Avapro, Avalide

* Brand products had annual sales of $464 mln and $124 mln (Adds details)

TEL AVIV, April 2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has launched U.S. sales of irbesartan and irbesartan-hydrochlorothiazide tablets, generic versions of Sanofi Aventis' high blood pressure treatments Avapro and Avalide tablets.

The brand products had annual sales of $464 million and $124 million in the United States, based on sales data from the IMS research firm.

Israel-based Teva, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, has been awarded a 180-day period of marketing exclusivity, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Erica Billingham)