WASHINGTON Nov 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd announced on Monday that William Marth will step down as
head of Teva Americas Generics, part of a leadership team
shakeup that named Allan Oberman as president and chief
executive.
The Jerusalem-based drug maker described the changes as "an
orderly management succession" in which Marth will leave his
post immediately, but serve as senior adviser to Teva CEO Jeremy
Levin until he retires at the end of 2013.
"These changes are part of our ongoing process to build a
premier leadership team and reshape Teva," Levin said in a
statement.
Oberman, who has been senior vice president of North America
Generic Pharmaceuticals at Teva, will report directly to Levin
and have responsibility for the company's Latin American
businesses.
The company also announced the appointment of Jill DeSimone
to the newly created position of senior vice president and
general manager of Teva Global Women's Health.