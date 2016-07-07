By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas, July 7 Texas is proposing new
regulations for abortion providers that would require them to
dispose of aborted fetal tissue either through burial or
cremation, saying the measures are intended to preserve human
dignity.
Abortion rights groups contend the regulations could help
deter abortions in the socially conservative state. They would
force providers to seek disposal through crematoriums or funeral
homes, and those business could face a backlash if they are seen
as being aligned with abortion providers
The regulations were entered into the July 1 Texas Register
and could take effect as early as September. They come after the
state was handed a stinging defeat by the U.S. Supreme Court
last month when it struck down the state's restrictions on
abortion clinics that led many to cease operations.
"The Health and Human Services Commission developed new
rules to ensure Texas law maintains the highest standards of
human dignity," said Bryan Black, a spokesman for the
commission.
The commission will decide whether to adopt the regulations
after conducting a 30-day comment period. The regulations
eliminate other means of disposal that include grinding and
discharging into a sanitary sewer system as well as
disinfecting and then disposing in a sanitary landfill.
Republican Governor Greg Abbott said he wants lawmakers,
when they meet next year, to make the proposed regulations state
law.
"Governor Abbott believes human and fetal remains should not
be treated like medical waste, and the proposed rule changes
affirms the value and dignity of all life," his office said in a
statement.
The Texas limitations would be far more stringent than
regulations in almost every other state, which allow aborted
fetal tissue be disposed of in a similar fashion to human
tissue, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion
rights group whose data is used by both sides in the debate.
"This approach is relatively new and it can open up new
pressure points on abortion providers," said Elizabeth Nash, the
senior state issues associate in the Guttmacher Institute's
Washington office.
Republican-dominated Indiana and Louisiana enacted similar
regulations to take effect this year but the moves have been put
on hold by legal challenges, Nash said.
In a 5-3 ruling, the Supreme Court in June struck down Texas
abortion restrictions that had been adopted by several other
states.
The court said key provisions of the law -- requiring
abortion doctors to have difficult-to-obtain "admitting
privileges" at a local hospital and requiring clinics to have
costly hospital-grade facilities -- violated a woman's right to
an abortion.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Tom Brown)