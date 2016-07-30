UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AUSTIN, Texas, July 30 A hot air balloon with at least 16 people on board crashed in the area of the central Texas city of Lockhart on Saturday, TV broadcaster KVUE and others reported.
There has been no indication if there were any deaths or injuries. The local sheriff's office said it will brief news organizations later in the day on the crash. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources