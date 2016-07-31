SAN ANTONIO, July 31 U.S. safety officials arrived in Texas on Sunday to probe the crash of a hot air balloon that killed 16 people, amid reports that it hit a power line and caught fire before plummeting to the ground.

The balloon crashed on Saturday into a field near Lockhart, about 30 miles (48 km) south of Austin, on Saturday, killing all of those aboard. Aerial television footage showed remnants of the red, white and blue balloon, adorned with a large, yellow smiley face wearing sunglasses, lying flattened at the crash site.

A witness told reporters the craft struck a power line and emergency responders said the basket had caught fire.

Robert Sumwalt, the National Transportation Safety Board member who is heading the team probing the incident, told Reuters the collection of key evidence would start on Sunday.

"We like to document those things, the perishable evidence, those things that can go away with the passage of time, Sumwalt said.

The balloon was operated by Heart of Texas Hot Air Balloon Rides, based in New Braunfels, according to the NTSB. Authorities have not released the names of the passengers.

The firm's records as well as photos and videos taken by passengers and by people on the ground will be part of the investigation, Sumwalt said. He added that the safety panel is not satisfied with regulations for recreational balloons and believes oversight could be stronger.

A spokesman for the Balloon Federation of North America said the crash was the deadliest on record in the Western Hemisphere.

The balloon company said in a recorded telephone message that chief pilot and owner Skip Nichols had died in the crash and all flights had been canceled.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those who passed away with Skip," it said.

The company's Facebook page was filled with condolence messages and photographs of a smiling Nichols.

"In loving memory of my sweet friend, Skip Nichols, I will always remember your visits to my house, just showing up for long walks and talking about life, I will love you forever, Godspeed, my friend!" Lisa Wade Kaminski wrote on Facebook. (Additional reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington and Frank McGurty in New York; Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Simao)