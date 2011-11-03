* BP admits no liability for the pollution

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Nov 3 BP Plc's ( BP.L )( BP.N ) U.S. subsidiary has agreed to pay $50 million in civil penalties to the state of Texas for pollution from its Texas City refinery, including the deadly March 2005 explosion, state Attorney General Greg Abbott said.

The fine is equal to the amount BP Products North America paid in 2009 to the federal government for pollution from the explosion, which killed 15 workers and injured 180 other people.

With the agreement, BP clears another hurdle in the way of its plan to sell the 406,540 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, which accounts for 2.2 percent of U.S. refining capacity.

In addition to the $100 million in fines paid for pollution stemming from the refinery, BP has paid the U.S. Occupational and Safety Administration $71.6 million for worker safety violations and over $2 billion settling legal claims from the explosion.

"The agreement reflects the state's commitment to protecting air quality and holding polluters accountable for illegal emissions," Abbott said.

The agreement must be approved by a state court judge in Austin, Texas, before it will take effect. The court must wait 30 days after the agreement is made public before it can act.

Unlike the federal penalties, which were paid after BP pleaded guilty to violating the U.S. Clean Air Act, the London-based energy giant admits no liability for the pollution, which also includes emissions made five years after the explosion.

"BP does not admit liability and enters into this judgment because of the uncertainty and costs of litigation," according to the agreement to be submitted to the court.

In a statement, the company said it was pleased with the agreement.

"BP has maintained a steady focus on improving safety and compliance at Texas City, and this agreement is an important milestone in the progress of operations at the facility," the company said in a statement.

In February, BP said it wanted to sell the Texas City refinery along with its 265,000 bpd Carson, California, refinery.

Of the $50 million, $500,000 will go directly to the attorney general's office for costs of bringing a lawsuit against BP in 2009 and the rest will go to the state treasury. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jim Marshall)