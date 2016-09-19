HOUSTON, Sept 19 A woman was found dead on
Monday morning in the administration building at Exxon Mobil
Corp's Baton Rouge, Louisiana refinery, said the coroner
for East Baton Rouge Parish.
"There is no suspicion of foul play," said Dr. William
Clark, the parish coroner. "It appears to be due to natural
causes."
The woman, who has not been identified pending notification
of her family, was not found near any of the production
equipment at the refinery, Clark said.
Exxon spokesman Todd Spitler confirmed the body's discovery.
"The cause of death has not been determined, and an
investigation is currently being conducted," Spitler said. "Our
thoughts are with the individual's family during this difficult
time."
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)