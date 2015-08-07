Aug 7 The Texas power grid operator said
electric demand hit an all-time peak for a second day in a row
on Thursday as consumers cranked up their air conditioners to
escape a brutal heat wave, and power prices rose to an 18-month
high.
Next-day power prices at the Ercot North hub SE-ERCONP-IDX
on the IntercontinentalExchange jumped to $175 per megawatt hour
for Friday, the most since February 2014.
Demand reached a record 68,912 megawatts (MW) on Thursday,
topping the 68,459 MW peak set on Wednesday, the Electric
Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the grid operator for most
of the state, said in a statement.
Before this week, the grid's previous peak demand was 68,305
MW set on Aug. 3, 2011 during an extended period of record high
temperatures. One MW is enough to power about 200 homes during
periods of peak demand.
"We're expecting demand to remain at very high levels as
temperatures stay said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT director of system
operations.
Temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, reached
98 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) on Wednesday and Thursday and
were expected to top 100 degrees on Friday and every day through
Aug. 15, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.com.
"ERCOT will continue to monitor system conditions closely to
ensure we are prepared to maintain overall reliability and
protect the grid," Woodfin said.
There are more than 73,000 MW of generation in the grid,
according to the ERCOT website. ERCOT said wind generation
contributed about 3,400 MW during Thursday's peak.
Some of the biggest power companies in Texas include units
of Energy Future Holdings, CenterPoint Energy Inc,
American Electric Power Co Inc, NRG Energy Inc,
Exelon Corp and NextEra Energy Inc.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)