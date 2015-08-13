Aug 13 The Texas power grid operator on Thursday
asked consumers to reduce electric use during the afternoon
hours as power plant outages and heavy air conditioning usage
has strained the electric system during a brutal heat wave.
"Although we set new peak demand records without needing to
issue a conservation alert during the past week, the high
temperatures statewide continue to drive high levels of
electricity use," said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT director of System
Operations.
Peak demand in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas
(ERCOT), which operates the power grid in most of the state, hit
an all-time high of 69,783 MW on Monday after setting several
new records in recent weeks.
Temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas have
reached near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) since Aug. 5
and are expected to remain around that level through Friday,
according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.com.
"Generation units on the system have been working hard to
keep up with recent demands," Woodfin said. "Some of them have
experienced outages today, contributing to tighter conditions."
There are more than 73,000 MW of generation in the grid,
according to the ERCOT website. ERCOT said its reserves on
Thursday dropped below 2,500 MW due to the high demand and plant
outages, prompting the grid operator to call on consumers to
conserve power.
ERCOT said consumers can help ensure the system is able to
continue serving power needs on Thursday by turning up the
thermostat on their air conditioners, limit the use of large
appliances like dishwashers, washers and dryers, and turn off
unnecessary lights.
"Voluntary conservation can help us reduce the potential for
additional measures, such as rotating outages, to ensure
reliability throughout the ERCOT grid," Woodfin said.
Some of the biggest power companies in Texas include units
of Energy Future Holdings, CenterPoint Energy Inc,
American Electric Power Co Inc, NRG Energy Inc,
Exelon Corp and NextEra Energy Inc.
