(Adds details, quotes from spokesman)
Oct 24 A Union Pacific freight train carrying
cement derailed in Texas on Saturday as flood waters covered the
tracks about 55 miles (90 km) south of Dallas, putting
locomotives and some of its rail cars on their side, according
to a company spokesman and TV footage.
The two crew members operating the train swam to safety
after the derailment, Jeff DeGraff, a Union Pacific Railroad
spokesman, told CNN.
DeGraff told CBS the 64-car train was traveling south from
Midlothian to Houston, adding that he did not know how many of
the cars had derailed.
"This train was carrying cement, which is not hazardous
material," DeGraff said in an interview with CNN. "We are
keeping an eye out for diesel."
Video footage and photographs of the scene showed what
appeared to be two locomotives and numerous cars on their sides,
partially submerged in floodwaters.
The conductor put the train into emergency stop when he saw
the water from a overflowing creek start to rise, the spokesman
said.
"Once it came to a stop they were in the water," he said.
"This was apparently a flash flood event."
Union Pacific could not be reached immediately for further
comment.
Heavy rains swamped much of the state overnight, and rising
floodwaters forced the evacuation of some residents in Navarro
County where the derailment occurred.
The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said in a
Tweet that it had reports that up to 20 inches (50 cm) of rain
fell in the area during the past 24 hours.
(Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Andrew Heavens and
Frances Kerry)