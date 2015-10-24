Oct 24 Heavy rains swamped Texas overnight,
forcing the evacuation of some residents in at least one county,
stranding drivers on flooded streets in the central part of the
state and causing cancellations of dozens of flights at
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, officials said on
Saturday.
A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Navarro
County, south of Dallas, as flood waters covered the tracks. The
derailment left locomotives and some of its rail cars on their
side, according to a company spokesman and TV footage.
The rain was expected to intensify over the weekend as
moisture from tropical depression Patricia, which struck the
Pacific coast of Mexico on Friday as a very powerful hurricane,
meets with a storm system coming from the west and over Texas.
Western and northern regions of the state were drenched in
the last 24 hours with between 5 inches (13 cm) and 6 inches (15
cm) of rain, authorities in Texas said in a statement on
Saturday morning.
Many parts of the state could see more than 8 inches (20 cm)
of rain over the weekend, said the statement from the Texas
Division of Emergency Management.
Authorities in Navarro County requested sandbags for some
homes that were being evacuated due to flooding, the statement
said. It was not immediately clear how many homes were
evacuated.
Interstate 45 in Navarro County was shut down in some spots
due to rising waters, stranding some drivers, the department
said.
About 100 flights were canceled on Saturday at Dallas/Fort
Worth International Airport, one of the country's busiest air
hubs, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.
Heavy rain also flooded streets in parts of the state
capital, Austin, which has a population of about 910,000.
"We knew going into this that the soil was so dry down here
that it may not be instant flooding, because it was going to
suck up a lot of the moisture," said Austin Fire Department
spokesman Matt Bennison.
"But now we're fully saturated and there's more rain on the
way," he said.
Flooding on Highway 71 in Austin swept a car into a nearby
creek, but the woman inside was able to escape, Bennison said.
One road in Austin was inundated with over 3 feet (0.9
meters) of water. Flooding forced crews to close a number of
bridges over water ways that normally have low flows, according
to a city of Austin Twitter feed.
