HOUSTON Oct 25 Heavy rains fueled by the
meeting of two strong storm systems, one the remnants of
Hurricane Patricia, pounded southeastern Texas triggering flash
floods and derailing a freight train as the heavy weather
descended upon Houston early on Sunday.
The National Weather Service predicted 6 to 12 inches (15 to
30 cm) of rain for coastal areas including southwest Louisiana
by Monday morning, exacerbated by tides up to 5 feet (1.5 meter)
and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
The rain systems were intensified by Patricia, downgraded to
a tropical depression after crashing into Mexico's west coast as
a powerful hurricane..
As the storms moved eastward early on Sunday, cities in the
state's flood-prone Gulf of Mexico region including Houston, the
state's second-most populous metropolitan area with 6.1 million
people, braced for potential floods.
Mayor Annise Parker warned residents to stay away from wet
roads after dark and be aware that flooding is likely. A flash
flood warning was issued late Saturday into early Sunday. The
National Weather Service said the area could be swamped with
more than a foot of additional rain.
Officials urged vigilance, reminding residents of deadly
past flooding.
"Some people lost their lives in high-water incidents," said
Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, whose county includes Houston.
"We're going to get a lot of rain tonight and it's going to
result in some high water situations so for heaven's sake be
careful," Emmett warned.
A series of storms in May triggered floods and led to 21
deaths.
In the Galveston area, authorities urged a voluntary
evacuation of the elderly and residents with medical issues on
the Bolivar Peninsula near Galveston Bay.
The conditions could hinder transportation to and from the
peninsula. Power outages are also possible as a result of gale
force winds, authorities said.
Navarro County, about 50 miles (80 km) south of Dallas, was
one of the hardest-hit areas, inundating the tiny town of Powell
with 20 inches (50 cm) of rain over 30 hours, according to
meteorologist Brett Rathbun of Accuweather.
A flash flood swept a Union Pacific freight train
off the tracks, pushing locomotives and some rail cars on their
sides. No injuries were reported.
Authorities requested sandbags for evacuated homes and
Interstate 45 was shut down in some spots in Navarro County due
to rising waters, which reached one foot on the roadway in
Richland.
Some 80 water rescues from vehicles, homes and businesses
had been carried out in Navarro County since Friday, Sheriff
Elmer Tanner said.
There were no confirmed deaths from the deluge, but in San
Antonio, a woman reported that her boyfriend was swept into a
drainage ditch as he walked his dog early Saturday. Officials
said he was considered missing.
Saturday's rainfall led to the cancellation of about 100
flights at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, one of the
country's busiest air hubs, according to tracking service
FlightAware.
Retailers reported that locals made a run on supplies in
anticipation of floods.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Jim
Forsyth in San Antonio, Karen Brooks in Austin, Alex Dobuzinskis
and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank McGurty, Chris
Michaud and Jacqueline Wong)