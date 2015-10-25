(Adds details on refineries, updates Louisiana forecast, Texas
By Amanda Orr
HOUSTON Oct 25 Torrential rains pounded
southeastern Texas on Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane
Patricia converged with a second storm system, but the area that
is home to more than six million people and the center of the
U.S. refinery industry sustained little damage.
More than 9 inches (23 cm) of rain swelled rivers and
flooded roads in parts of the Houston area, but no injuries or
deaths were reported as of Sunday morning as flash flood
warnings ended and storms targeted southwest Louisiana.
"Expect rain all day, but (the) storm has largely passed
with minor problems," Houston Mayor Annise Parker said on
Twitter on Sunday.
Petroleum refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast - more than
40 percent of U.S. capacity - appeared to have survived the
storm unscathed.
In the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin oil fields of south and
west Texas, firms did not report any major production cuts.
While the rains were steady and heavy in Houston, they came
after a month-long dry spell so flooding was relatively limited.
Two dozen people died in Texas in a one-week period in May
after record rainfall sparked flooding that ripped homes from
foundations and swept over vehicles.
The storms over the past two days drenched a large swath
from south of Dallas to the southeast coast, triggering flash
flooding in Navarro County, about 50 miles (80 km) south of
Dallas, on Saturday.
A Union Pacific freight train carrying cement
derailed in Navarro County after a creek overflowed, washing out
the tracks. Locomotives and rail cars were pushed on their
sides, and a two-person crew was forced to swim to safety.
Repair teams cleared the derailed cars by Sunday morning,
but they were not expected to be righted for several hours and a
locomotive was not seen being moved until later in the day,
Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff said on Sunday afternoon.
Crews began to repair damaged tracks, but water was still
rushing over sections. The rail line was not due to reopen until
Monday at the earliest, he said.
Navarro County was one of the hardest-hit areas. The tiny
town of Powell got 20 inches (50 cm) of rain over 30 hours, said
meteorologist Brett Rathbun of Accuweather.
Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner reported dozens of
rescues from vehicles, homes and businesses since Friday.
Interstate 45, nearly 300 miles long running from Dallas to
Houston to Galveston, was shut down in Navarro on Saturday, then
reopened Sunday morning.
In San Antonio, a woman reported her boyfriend being swept
into a drainage ditch as he walked his dog early Saturday.
Officials said he was considered missing. There were no
confirmed deaths reported.
The rain systems were intensified by the remnants of
Patricia, which was downgraded to a tropical depression after
crashing into Mexico's west coast on Friday as a powerful
hurricane.
The Houston Fire Department responded to 28 water rescue
calls from Saturday morning to Sunday morning, Captain Ruy
Lozano said. One man sleeping under a bridge was rescued by boat
after climbing a tree, he said.
STORM SYSTEM MOVES OVER LOUISIANA
The heaviest band of rain moved over the Gulf of Mexico,
triggering coastal flood warnings and flash flood watches in
southwest Louisiana, though New Orleans and southeastern
Louisiana were soaked by the slow-moving system, the National
Weather Service said.
The storm is expected to bring 2.5 inches to 8 inches (8 cm
to 20 cm) of more rain as it crosses Louisiana overnight Sunday,
said Andy Tingler, a National Weather Service meteorologist in
Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Tides along the southern coast of Louisiana were expected to
be a few feet above normal at high tide due in part to sustained
winds, likely flooding roads in lower-lying areas, he said.
