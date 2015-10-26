(Updates with second storm, details of damage)
By Amanda Orr
HOUSTON Oct 25 Torrential rainstorms battered
Louisiana on Sunday, leaving thousands without power, after
pounding southeastern Texas as the remnants of Hurricane
Patricia converged with a second storm.
The heaviest band of rain moved over the Gulf of Mexico,
triggering coastal flood warnings and flash flood watches in
southwest Louisiana and soaking New Orleans, according to the
National Weather Service (NWS).
About 22,000 people were left without power in the greater
New Orleans area. Some streets were flooded, while a high tide
surge brought some coastal flooding as well.
Rainfall has totaled as much as 7 inches (18 cm) since late
Saturday night, and forecasters predicted another 5 inches (13
cm) could fall. The NWS said waterspouts over lakes and tornados
over land were both possible into the early morning hours.
"Most of the heavier rain to the west of New Orleans will
taper off in the evening ... and for far eastern Louisiana it
will probably end closer to midnight," said NWS forecaster Gavin
Phillips.
The NWS issued a tornado watch for southeastern Louisiana
and coastal Mississippi into early Monday, and warned that
severe thunderstorms could develop in the region.
A tornado touched down near the community of Larose, about
45 minutes south of New Orleans, though no serious damage was
reported.
Tides along the southern coast of Louisiana were expected to
be a few feet above normal at high tide due to sustained winds,
likely flooding roads in lower-lying areas, Phillips said.
More than 9 inches (23 cm) of rain swelled rivers and
flooded roads around Houston, but no injuries or deaths were
reported as flash flood warnings ended.
Petroleum refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast, which make
up more than 40 percent of U.S. capacity, also appeared to be
largely undamaged.
In the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin oil fields of south and
west Texas, no major production cuts were reported. While the
rains were heavy in Houston, they came after a month-long dry
spell so flooding was relatively limited.
TEXAS WITHSTANDS PUMMELING
The storms over the past two days drenched a large swath
from south of Dallas to the southeast coast, triggering flash
flooding in Navarro County, about 50 miles (80 km) south of
Dallas, on Saturday.
A Union Pacific freight train carrying cement
derailed in Navarro County after a creek overflowed, washing out
the tracks. Locomotives and rail cars were pushed on their
sides, and a two-person crew was forced to swim to safety.
Repair teams cleared the derailed cars by Sunday morning,
but they were not expected to be righted for several hours and
the rail line was not due to reopen until Monday at the
earliest, Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff said.
Navarro County was one of the hardest-hit areas. The tiny
town of Powell got 20 inches (50 cm) of rain over 30 hours, said
meteorologist Brett Rathbun of Accuweather.
Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner reported dozens of
rescues from vehicles, homes and businesses since Friday.
In San Antonio, a woman reported her boyfriend was swept
into a drainage ditch as he walked his dog early Saturday.
The force of the water washed him out of the underground
ditch and he passed out, the San Antonio Fire Department said on
Twitter. He later came to and called authorities.
The rain was strengthened by the remnants of Patricia, which
was downgraded to a tropical depression after crashing into
Mexico's west coast on Friday as a powerful hurricane.
