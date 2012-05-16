GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
HOUSTON May 16 Two workers were hurt in an explosion early Wednesday at a hydraulic fracturing tank site in south Texas, a sheriff's dispatcher said.
A secretary for the Vann Energy Services LLC that owns the site said the men were cleaning a tank at the maintenance facility that holds hydraulic fracturing or fracking tanks in Nixon, Texas, when the blast happened. She declined to identify herself and said no further information, such as what the tanks contained, was available.
The dispatcher said the two men were flown to a hospital in San Antonio. He declined to provide further information except to say that the blast was under investigation. (Reporting By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 13 The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living down river from the tallest dam in the United States remains in effect but officials are working on a plan to allow the residents to return to their homes, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Monday.
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January