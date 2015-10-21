Oct 21 Texas Instruments Inc reported quarterly profit and revenue that beat market expectations, helped by higher sales of its analog and embedded chip products.

Texas Instruments said net income fell to $798 million, or 76 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $826 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue however fell 2 percent to $3.43 billion, due to weak overall demand.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.28 billion and profit of 67 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)