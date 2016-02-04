AUSTIN, Texas Feb 4 The ex-girlfriend of Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel told police he hit her after they met friends at a Dallas hotel and again when they were driving back to her home in Fort Worth, according to a police report released on Thursday.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Colleen Crowley, told police the player for the National Football League team had become aggressive with her at the hotel. He was called Johnathan in the report.

"Colleen was struck several times by Johnathan, including a strike to the left ear," according to the report from the Fort Worth Police Department.

The report also said that during a drive to her home, "... Johnathan struck her several times." Police said she was "somewhat vague on the details of the assault."

No charges have been filed in the January 30 incident. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)