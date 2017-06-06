AUSTIN, Texas, June 6 The Republican governor of Texas on Tuesday called for a special state legislative session that could allow lawmakers to adopt a bill to restrict access to bathrooms for transgender people, something seen by critics as discriminatory and economically damaging.

Governor Greg Abbott, who sets the agenda for special sessions, told a news conference the session would begin in July and the first item of business would be approving a bill that keeps some state agencies open.

If approved by the Senate, he then would allow for consideration of nearly 20 other items including a bill on restricting access in public school bathrooms. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)