By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO May 5 The attorney general of Texas
has written the chief executive of Target to tell him that the
state is concerned about the retailer's policy allowing shoppers
and employees to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender
identity.
Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Tea Party Republican and
evangelical Christian, said in an interview on Thursday that
Target's policy could put girls and women at risk by allowing
sexual predators and voyeurs in bathrooms.
Minneapolis-based Target last month became the first
big U.S. retailer to weigh in on the bathroom policy issue,
which is at the center of a national debate pitting social
conservatives against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
(LGBT) people and their supporters.
"I'm the chief legal and law enforcement officer in this
state and I want to make sure our people are protected," Paxton
told Reuters, adding that the letter was sent earlier this week.
"I want to know if they have policies to protect women and
children," he said.
The letter said allowing men in women's bathrooms could lead
to criminal activity and cause Texas lawmakers to take up the
issue. It asked Target for details on how it would ensure
safety.
Target said in a statement on Thursday that it is focused on
creating a safe and secure shopping environment and its
commitment to safety is unwavering.
The Republican-dominated Texas legislature does not hold a
regular session until next year, meaning any new law regarding
bathrooms is not imminent.
Paxton, who is facing federal and state charges for
securities fraud, has waded into social issues previously
concerning the LGBT community, telling Texas county clerks last
year they could cite religious beliefs as reason to reject a
U.S. Supreme Court ruling making same-sex marriage legal in the
United States.
Clerks have ignored Paxton's guidance, which earned rebukes
from legal experts who said Texas and all other states were
bound to adhere to the Supreme Court's decision.
In March, North Carolina became the first U.S. state to
require transgender people to use restrooms and changing rooms
in schools and other public facilities that match their sex at
birth rather than their gender identity.
Federal authorities told North Carolina's governor on
Wednesday that the state law violates the U.S. Civil Rights Act.
LGBT advocates have said the bathroom law is based in
bigotry and raises false concerns about transgender people that
have no basis in reality.
