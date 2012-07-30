July 30 Texas Instruments Inc on Monday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TEXAS INSTRUMENTS TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 0.45 PCT MATURITY 08/03/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.547 FIRST PAY 02/03/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 0.603 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/06/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 30 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 5 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 1.65 PCT MATURITY 08/03/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.390 FIRST PAY 02/03/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.743 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/06/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 75 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS (; editing by M.D. Golan)