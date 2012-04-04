NEW YORK, April 4 There were no injuries
reported after a gas line explosion in rural East Texas early
Wednesday, according to local media reports.
The Panola County Sheriff's Office was not immediately
available for comment, but was quoted in the Fort Worth
Star-Telegram and other media outlets as saying the accident
happened around 6 a.m. CDT (1100 GMT) near Gary, Texas, about
160 miles southeast of Dallas.
No damage was immediately reported.
The sheriff's office was quoted as saying the pipeline
belongs to Markwest Energy Partners LP. Markwest was
also not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan and Jeanine Prezioso)