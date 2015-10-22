By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 22 Texas officials raided
several Planned Parenthood facilities on Thursday, the group
said, in a move that comes days after the state's Republicans
leaders barred the women's health group from receiving state
Medicaid money.
The raids were carried out at Planned Parenthood health
centers in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio by representatives
from the Texas Office of the Inspector General.
The Inspector General's office declined to comment. Its
agents were seen on local news reports entering a Planned
Parenthood facility in San Antonio.
Texas, the most populous Republican-controlled U.S. state,
said it would launch a probe of Planned Parenthood after the
release of videos in July by anti-abortion activist group Center
for Medical Progress in which a Planned Parenthood official is
seen talking about transactions involving fetal tissue.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said this week "the gruesome
harvesting of baby body parts by Planned Parenthood will not be
allowed," but so far the state has released no evidence of
illegal activity by the group.
Planned Parenthood, which has denied any wrongdoing, accused
Abbott of grandstanding in launching the raids.
Texas officials are "looking for an excuse to take health
care away from thousands of women and men who rely on Planned
Parenthood for preventive care," the group said in a statement.
In a letter to Planned Parenthood clinics in the state this
month, Texas health officials said all funding from Medicaid,
the government healthcare program for the poor, was being cut
because of what it characterized as program violations captured
on the videos.
Arkansas and Louisiana, two neighboring states that have
launched similar moves to cut state Medicaid funding, have been
on the losing end of federal lawsuits, with judges blocking
their attempts to halt funds.
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, former Hewlett-Packard
Chief Executive Carly Fiorina and other Republican U.S.
presidential candidates have generally called for defunding
Planned Parenthood, while Democratic hopefuls have supported the
organization.
Planned Parenthood announced earlier this month it would no
longer accept reimbursement for fetal tissue donated for
research following abortions.
