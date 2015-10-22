(Recasts with news conference)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 22 Texas sent agents to
Planned Parenthood facilities on Thursday seeking documents, the
group said, calling it a "politically motivated" move that comes
on the heels of the state's Republican leaders barring it from
receiving Medicaid money.
Members of the Texas Office of the Inspector General made
unannounced visits at Planned Parenthood health centers in
Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, staying in some cases for
several hours and giving Planned Parenthood 24 hours to deliver
thousands of pages of documents stored at its facilities across
the state, the organization said.
The Inspector General Office declined to comment, as did
health officials. Inspector General agents were seen on local
news reports entering a Planned Parenthood facility in San
Antonio.
Texas, the most populous Republican-controlled U.S. state,
said it would launch a probe of Planned Parenthood after the
release of videos in July by anti-abortion activist group Center
for Medical Progress in which a Planned Parenthood official is
seen talking about transactions involving fetal tissue.
"We believe this is a fishing expedition," Planned
Parenthood of the Texas Capital Region Chief Executive Officer
Ken Lambrecht told a news conference in Austin, calling the
request "politically motivated."
Lambrecht said Texas had requested what Planned Parenthood
sees as unnecessary information such as the home addresses of
all its employees as well as their salaries and bonuses.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said this week: "The gruesome
harvesting of baby body parts by Planned Parenthood will not be
allowed." But the state has so far released no evidence of
illegal activity by the group.
Planned Parenthood, which has denied any wrongdoing, accused
Abbott of grandstanding in launching the searches.
In a letter to Planned Parenthood clinics in the state this
month, Texas health officials said all funding from Medicaid,
the government healthcare program for the poor, was being cut
because of what it characterized as program violations captured
on the videos.
Arkansas and Louisiana, two neighboring states that have
launched similar moves to cut state Medicaid funding, have been
on the losing end of federal lawsuits, with judges blocking
their attempts to halt funds.
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, former Hewlett-Packard
Chief Executive Officer Carly Fiorina and other Republican U.S.
presidential candidates have generally called for defunding
Planned Parenthood, while Democratic hopefuls have supported the
organization.
Planned Parenthood announced earlier this month it would no
longer accept reimbursement for fetal tissue donated for
research following abortions.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Lisa Maria Garza in
Dallas; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney)