BRIEF-Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 23
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
AUSTIN, Texas Feb 21 A U.S. judge in Austin issued an order on Tuesday halting Texas' plan to cut Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.
The reproductive healthcare group has said the threatened funding cut, by terminating Planned Parenthood's enrollment in the state-funded healthcare system for the poor, could affect nearly 11,000 patients across Texas as they try to access services such as HIV and cancer screenings. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slumped for a second straight month in May, likely reflecting a high base effect from the year before.
* Refers to market announcement regarding sale of NSW assets made on 14th June 2017