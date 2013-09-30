BRIEF-Silver Run Acquisition files for IPO of up to $400 mln
* Blank check company Silver Run Acquisition Corp II files for IPO of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mQJrGs)
Sept 30 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services late on Friday raised Texas' issuer credit rating to AAA from AA-plus, with a stable outlook.
The upgrade reflects the state's "strong revenue forecasting and cash management practices, low overall net debt and below-average unfunded retirement liabilities and possible long-term budgetary pressures," the rating agency said in a statement.
S&P said it expects Texas' economic performance will continue to support its revenue forecast for the 2014-2015 biennium, which has resulted in a stable outlook.
"The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that state leadership will continue to adhere to the budget and cash management discipline that has enabled the state to maintain a strong level of reserves through periods of economic decline," the rating agency said in a statement.
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.
NEW YORK, March 2 Investors poured $7.3 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended March 1, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking their 5th straight week of inflows.