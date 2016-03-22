DALLAS, March 22 Two people were killed inside a Walmart store in Kaufman, Texas, on Tuesday in what police described as an active shooter situation, local media reported.

The Walmart is located about 30 miles southeast of Dallas and surrounding schools were placed on lockdown, Dallas TV station WFAA reported on its Twitter feed.

Kaufman police were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)