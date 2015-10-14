Oct 14 Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said it would buy all stores operated under the Texas Star brand from Texas Star Investments Inc and its affiliates.

The assets include 18 convenience stores, two free-standing Subway stores and a dealer fuel supply network in the southern part of Texas, Couche-Tard said on Wednesday.

Couche-Tard did not provide a deal value for the transaction. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)