AUSTIN, Texas, June 29 Authorities have found
the bodies of two missing railroad workers killed after two
freight trains crashed and set off a massive fireball, railroad
officials said, while another worker is presumed dead.
The crash took place on Tuesday near Panhandle, about 30
miles (50 km) northeast of Amarillo. The lead locomotives of two
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co trains crashed
head-first, causing a fire that was still smoldering a day
later.
The families of the three workers have been notified, BNSF
said, adding it was not releasing the names to protect the
families' privacy.
A fourth worker on the train survived and was in stable
condition at an area hospital, it said. Local media reported the
worker apparently jumped off a train prior to the crash.
"The entire BNSF family is terribly saddened by this event
and we extend our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the families
and friends of the employees involved in this incident," said
Carl Ice, company president and chief executive officer.
One of the trains had refueled with diesel in Amarillo prior
to the crash, which contributed to the large and sustained fire,
a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The
National Transportation Safety Board is overseeing the
investigation.
