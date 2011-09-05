* Mother and young daughter killed, trapped in mobile home
* Thousands of acres burned in drought-stricken state
By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO, Sept 5 Sixty separate wildfires,
whipped by strong winds, were burning across Texas on Monday,
destroying hundreds of homes and killing at least two people,
officials said.
Authorities in Gregg County, in northeast Texas, say a
20-year-old woman and her 18-month-old daughter were killed on
Sunday when they were trapped in their mobile home by flames.
The Texas Forest Service estimates 424 homes may have been
destroyed so far, including 300 from the so-called Bastrop
County Complex fire east of Austin.
Texas Governor Rick Perry, who is running as a Republican
presidential candidate, is cutting short his campaigning and
returning from South Carolina to Texas on Monday.
"I urge Texans to take extreme caution as we continue to
see the devastating effects of sweeping wildfires impacting
both rural and urban areas of the state," Perry said in a
statement.
Perry had been slated to participate in televised forum
with other Republican candidates on Monday.
More than 3.6 million acres (1.5 million hectares) in Texas
have been scorched by wildfires since November, fed by a
continuing drought that has caused more than $5 billion in
damage to the state's agricultural industry and shows no sign
of easing any time soon.
The Texas Forest Service responded on Sunday to 63 new
fires burning on more than 32,000 acres (13,000 hectares),
including 22 new large fires.
Officials said the worst of the fires was the Bastrop
County Complex fire, which stretched for 16 miles (26 km).
Officials said the fire had jumped a road that they had
hoped to set up as a barrier, and has now spread to 25,000
acres (10,000 hectares).
"We have about 16 miles long at this time and about 6 miles
wide (10 km)," said Bastrop County Fire Chief Ronnie McDonald.
Residents said the fire had moved very quickly, driven by
the strong, gusty winds.
"It's pretty dire," Justice Jones of the Forest Service
said on Monday morning.
The Bastrop Complex fire has forced the evacuation of
several subdivisions in the county of 70,000 people.
"This is a shock," said one man as he drove out of the fire
zone near Bastrop with his family. "We had some nice plans for
Labor Day, and this gives you a sick feeling."
The Texas Forest Service said dozens of aircraft were
responding to fires, including four heavy airtankers, 15
single-engine airtankers, and 13 aerial supervision aircraft.
In the Steiner Ranch area of Austin, a separate fire has
forced the evacuation of some 1,000 homes. One woman
desperately scanned the wall of thick black smoke and flames
looking for her lost dog.
"I was just driving around the neighborhood, I'm five
months pregnant, and I was taking in smoke and I was freaking
out," she said. "I looked to the right of me and everything
over there was full of fire, it was just gone."
About 200 homes had to be evacuated due to a brush fire in
the Austin suburb of Pflugerville, and about 150 homes were
evacuated in Longview, in east Texas. A dozen homes were under
mandatory evacuation on Monday near Tyler in east Texas.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Mary Wisniewski, Peter
Bohan and Eric Beech)