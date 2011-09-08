* Bastrop county hardest hit by recent fires
* More than three dozen fires burning across Texas
By Karen Brooks
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 8 Some 1,386 homes have
been destroyed in a monstrous fire burning for the past five
days southeast of Austin, Texas, that has been only 30 percent
contained, county officials said on Thursday.
The devastating new number -- nearly triple what officials
had said earlier in the week and more than any blaze in Texas
history-- is the county's "best estimate" of the 35,000-acre
fire that's been ripping through this rural, historic community
since Sunday, said Bastrop County Emergency Coordinator Mike
Fisher.
"This is based on everything we had in (the count) before,
plus a house-by-house and driveway by driveway count we did
last night," Fisher said.
Officials said that number is likely to increase as the
count continues.
The blaze has killed two people, forced the evacuation of
5,000, officials said.
The Bastrop County fire is the biggest, but it is far from
the only wildfire burning in Texas right now. Forest service
officials say more than three dozen fires are burning across
the state, consuming 120,000 acres and driving thousands of
people from their homes.
More than 3.6 million acres in Texas have been scorched by
wildfires since November, fed by a continuing drought that has
caused more than $5 billion in damage to the state's
agricultural industry and that shows no sign of easing.
Bastrop County, with a population around 75,000 and an
average income of $27,499 a year per resident, has been
particularly hard hit. The region has been declared a federal
disaster area and officials from the Federal Emergency
Management Agency have been on the ground since Tuesday doing
damage assessments.
County Judge Ronnie McDonald warned residents not to return
to their neighborhoods until re-entry plans were announced
later Thursday.
The footprint of the fire, according to the Texas Forest
Service, is a massive 20 miles by 24 miles, and the flames have
turned entire neighborhoods into blackened moonscapes of burned
out vehicles and crusts that used to be homes.
"We had a lovely home, and we had a nice neighborhood, and
it's gone. We just have to accept that," said Betty
Porterfield, who was anxiously scouring lists of destroyed
homes posted at a Bastrop area shelter.
Another fast moving fire started Wednesday night on Camp
Stanley, a military training ground northwest of San Antonio,
quickly jumped the fence and forced evacuations in the upscale
suburb of Fair Oaks Ranch.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes when
helicopters dumped fire retardant on the fires, containing
them. But Bexar County Fire Marshal Ross Coleman says one of
the things stretching fire departments thin is the need to keep
crews on the scene of extinguished fires, to make sure they do
not flare up again.
Coleman said the fire Wednesday night was a rekindle of a
previous fire which had been extinguished the night before.
An impressive array of aircraft has been called in to fight
the fires, including six heavy air tankers, three 1500 gallon
scoopers, 15 single engine air tankers, 12 helicopters, and 12
aerial supervision aircraft.
Eight Blackhawk and three Chinook helicopters from the
Texas National Guard have been providing aerial support. Ten
Tanker, a retrofitted DC-10 aircraft which can dump 12,000
gallons of flame retardant or water at a pass will be activated
for use in Texas blazes on Friday.
So far, four people have died in fires the broke out across
the state over the Labor Day weekend , including a mother and
infant daughter who died in northeast Texas on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Greg McCune
and Jackie Frank)