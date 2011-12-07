* TEPPCO says stops operations at the pier
* TEPPCO says no flooding or leaking at the pier
By Janet McGurty
Dec 7 TEPPCO said on Wednesday part of the
bulkhead under a dock at Texas City, Texas, collapsed, but it
appears to have had minimal if any impact on port or refinery
operations in the area.
"We have stopped operations at the dock. But there is no
flooding or leaking," said Ronnetta Eaton, a spokeswoman for
Enterprise Product Partners (EPD.N). TEPPCO is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Enterprise.
Three refineries are located in Texas City, including BP's
(BP.L) 406,570 barrel-per-day plant. Trade sources said any
impact was unlikely.
Operations at Valero's 225,000 barrel-per-day refinery
were also expected to be unaffected.
"Information is still preliminary but as of now it looks
like there will be no impact to operations at Valero Texas City
refinery due to this incident," said Bill Day, a spokesman for
the refiner.
A company spokesman for Marathon Petroleum said he was not
able to comment on any impact at its 76,000 barrel-per-day
refinery there.
The U.S. Coast Guard said earlier on Wednesday that it had
sent a crew to investigate reports of the pier collapse. It
said That no shipping had been suspended and there was no
report of spillage at the site.
"We will ensure that traffic isn't impacted," said a
spokesman for the Coast Guard.
Bruce Clawson, head of Emergency Management for Texas City,
confirmed that shipping had not been suspended.