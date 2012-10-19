Oct 19 Texas Eastern Transmission LP
on Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $400 million.
J.P. Morgan, RBC, RBS, SunTrust were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: TEXAS EASTERN TRANSMISSION
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.8 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.802 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.823 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/24/2012
S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS