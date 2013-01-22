Jan 22 Texas Instruments Inc :
* CFO says custoemrs are all carrying very low levels of
inventory as they are
uncertain about their end demand
* CFO says custoemrs are conservative due to Europe, China,
fiscal cliff
headlines
* CFO says TI Q4 book to Bill Ratio Fell to 0.91 from 0.96 in
Q3
* CFO says most of bigger than seasonal decline in Q1 is due to
unwinding of
wireless business
* CFO says customers are ordering so far in January at a
seasonal rate