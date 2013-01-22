Jan 22 Texas Instruments Inc : * CFO says custoemrs are all carrying very low levels of inventory as they are

very low levels of inventory as they are uncertain about their end demand * CFO says custoemrs are conservative due to Europe, China, fiscal cliff

headlines * CFO says TI Q4 book to Bill Ratio Fell to 0.91 from 0.96 in Q3 * CFO says most of bigger than seasonal decline in Q1 is due to unwinding of

wireless business * CFO says customers are ordering so far in January at a seasonal rate