March 7 Texas Instruments Inc :
* Says stronger demand discussed in January has continued as
seen in orders an
revenue
* Says now building backlog, seeing most strength in industrial
business
* Says still seeing weakneess in notebook computers,
communications
infrastructure
* Says "clearly expecting growth in the second quarter ahead"
* Says book-to-bill ratio currently above one as backlog is
growing for the
first time in several quarters
* Says customers are still lean on inventory, implying that
improving sales are
due to better end-user demand, rather than inventory build