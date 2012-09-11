Sept 11 Texas Instruments Inc :
* Exec says most areas of its business tracking below the
midpoint of its
expectations except wireless
* Exec says received $60 million of insurance proceeds related
to Japan
earthquake
* Exec says the insurance proceeds were included as revenue
because they
related to business interruption, not property damage
* Exec says inventory remains "pretty lean"
* Exec sees distributor inventory about flat with last quarter
at about 6.5
weeks, retail about even also
* Exec says also cut expenses in the quarter because of
environment
* Exec says orders are soft this quarter, likely down
sequentially from last
quarter
* Exec says communications infrastructure revenue will be down
in the quarter
due to slower orders from a North American carrier and a
customer in China
* Exec says seeing growth in U.S. market, Asia about flat with
last quarter,
declines in Europe and Japan