NEW YORK, June 19 Texas Instruments Inc (TI)
could be gearing up to make the next big deal in what
has already been a record-breaking year for semiconductor M&A,
industry bankers and analysts said.
The Dallas, Texas-based chipmaker, which has a market
capitalization of $56 billion, has so far stayed on the
sidelines as peers Intel Corp, Avago Technologies Ltd
and NXP Semiconductors NV made acquisitions
worth tens of billions of dollars earlier this year.
TI is looking for large acquisitions as well, according to
people familiar with the matter. It held talks to acquire Maxim
Integrated Products Inc late last year but discussions
broke off when Maxim, which has a market capitalization of about
$10 billion, decided not to sell itself, the people said.
TI also considered buying Freescale Semiconductor Ltd
before Freescale agreed to be acquired by NXP in March
for $11.8 billion, the people said.
A TI spokeswoman said the company has a long-standing policy
to not comment on market rumors and speculation or competitor
activity. Maxim declined to comment and Freescale did not
respond to a request for comment.
If Texas Instruments chief executive Rich Templeton doesn't
make a move soon, the company could run out of high value
targets, FBR Capital Markets analyst Christopher Rolland said.
TI should act by the end of the year while NXP, one of its
fastest growing rivals, is tied up awaiting approval for its
merger with Freescale, he said.
"If I was TI, I would think of what NXP's next target would
be and should I get there first," Rolland said.
Driving TI's appetite for M&A, according to the sources, is
a desire to improve on its profitability and increase its share
in the fragmented market for analog chips, which process signals
such as sound, light and temperature and convert them into
digital signals, and are central to smart phones and devices
connected to the Internet.
To be sure, TI is not the only big semiconductor company on
the hunt for a large deal. Larger peer Qualcomm Inc,
which has a market capitalization of $110 billion, may look to
make a substantial acquisition to bulk up its data center and
cloud businesses, as its mobile phone customers see their
markets mature, some of the people said. Qualcomm declined to
comment.
The right deal could boost TI's operating margins and
profits by increasing the utilization rates in TI's 21
fabrication plants in nine countries. This could be done by
tapping the production volumes from the acquisition target over
a number of years, according to analysts.
In addition to Maxim, TI could look at Analog Devices Inc
, Linear Technology Corp, Microchip Technology
Inc, Intersil Corp and Atmel Corp, a
$4 billion microcontroller company which Reuters reported last
week was exploring options, analysts said.
Microcontrollers are small computer processors designed to
do tasks that are used in a variety of electronics. TI has a
microcontroller business.
ANALOG CHIPS
Semiconductor dealmaking has reached $79.7 billion so far
this year, an amount that already surpasses every full-year
period on record, with the exception of 2000, when M&A in the
sector hit $115.5 billion.
TI focuses on analog and embedded chips, which are used in
products ranging from cars to televisions and account for the
bulk of the company's revenue.
TI's chief financial officer Kevin March said on a
conference call with analysts last fall that TI would prefer to
buy an analog company that sells into the industrial and
automotive markets, or one that provides catalog parts which are
non-custom silicon parts.
Some analysts said however that TI is very price conscious.
Wedbush Securities analyst Betsy Van Hees said TI has done well
by not pursuing big M&A for four years, focusing instead on its
core competencies in analog and microcontrollers.
Since it bought National Semiconductor for $6.5 billion in
2011, its last large scale acquisition which some analysts have
argued it overpaid for, TI developed a reputation as an M&A
skeptic, preferring to use its cash flow to buy back shares and
pay dividends.
"There's no question that TI gets a first look at everything
but they have a real rigid strategy in terms of what they expect
for their return on invested capital. If it doesn't fit that
box, they don't acquire it," Van Hees said.
