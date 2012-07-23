NEW YORK, July 23 Texas Instruments Inc posted a quarterly profit and revenue fell from a year ago as its customers are "increasingly cautious in placing new orders" because of global economic uncertainties.

The maker of chips used in a wide range of products such as cellphones and industrial equipment reported earnings of $446 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with $672 million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue fell to $3.34 billion from $3.46 billion and compared with analysts' average expectation for $3.35 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)