SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc narrowed its fourth-quarter forecast on Monday following concerns on Wall Street that demand was not improving as much as previously expected.

The company said in a statement that it now estimates earnings of 44 cents to 48 cents per share on revenue of $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion for the quarter ending in December.

Texas Instruments previously estimated earnings per share of 42 to 50 cents on revenue of $2.86 billion to $3.10 billion for the December quarter.