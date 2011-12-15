BRIEF-GM says anticipates impacts of Brexit to continue through 2017
* General Motors - Despite improvements co experienced through most of 2016 unable to overcome impacts of Brexit
Dec 15 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc said it would transfer its stock exchange listing to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, effective Jan. 1, 2012.
The company's shares, which will continue to trade under the symbol "TXN," will begin trading on Nasdaq on Jan. 3, Texas Instruments said in a statement.
Last week, the No. 3 chipmaker lowered its fourth-quarter outlook and warned of reduced demand as customers cut inventories.
Weak economies in the United States and Europe have sapped demand for microchips and investors have been looking for signs of when the industry will bottom out and begin to improve.
Sales of the company's chips used in personal computers are also down, hurt partly by a shortage of hard-drives caused by recent flooding in Thailand.
Shares of Texas Instruments closed at $28.04 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore)
* CEO - saw Q3 average unit retails hurt by highly promotional environment and continued fashion trends towards cross body and small leather goods
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's No. 3 airline, filed on Tuesday for clearance with Brazilian regulators to launch a global initial public offering (IPO).