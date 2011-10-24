* Q3 EPS excluding items $0.60 VS Street View $0.58-CFO

Oct 24 Texas Instruments TXN.N said its fourth quarter revenue and earnings could decline due to weaker than usual holiday season demand across the board because of macroeconomic weakness.

The maker of chips for a wide range of products including cellphones, consumer electronics and industrial equipment saw its shares fall 1 percent in late trade after the company's report.

Chief Financial Officer Kevin March told Reuters that there were signs the decline in demand would end but said that it was too soon to say when this would happen.

"Orders had a sharp drop in July and fell at slower rate in August and September ... It suggests to us that demand is beginning to hit a bottom. You'll typically see some growth after that."

March said "it's tough to guess when we'll achieve a bottom" because "visibility is reduced quite a bit" but he said trends were positive. "Having been through cycles in the past the revenue and order pattern does suggest the decline is coming to an end."

Including revenue from National Semiconductor, which TI bought for $6.5 billion in September, the company forecast fourth quarter revenue in a range of $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion, implying a midpoint that is about 2 percent lower than the third quarter.

But without National, TI's fourth-quarter revenue would decline 10 percent, according to March.

TI forecast fourth quarter earnings per share in a range of 28 cents to 36 cents, including 15 cents per share of acquisition related costs.

For the third quarter, TI said net income fell to $601 million or 51 cents per share from $859 million or 71 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell seven percent to $3.47 billion from $3.74 billion a year ago but was ahead of its forecast range of $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. TI closed its purchase of chip maker National Semiconductor on Sept 23, just before the quarter ended.

TI shares fell 1.3 percent to $31.27 in late trade after closing up 4 percent at $31.69. (Reporting by Sinead Carew and Noel Randewich; editing by Phil Berlowitz)