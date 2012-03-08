BRIEF-Enbridge Q4 adjusted EPS 56 Canadian cents
* Enbridge Inc - adjusted earnings were $522 million or $0.56 per common share for q4
NEW YORK, March 8 Texas Instruments on Thursday lowered its financial targets for the first quarter due to lower-than-expected demand for its wireless chips.
TI, which is winding down its wireless baseband chip business, forecast first-quarter earnings per share in a range of 15 cents to 19 cents per share below its previously announced target range of 16 cents to 24 cents per share.
It said now that its first-quarter revenue would range from $2.99 billion to $3.11 billion, compared with its earlier target of $3.02 billion to $3.28 billion.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew)
* Enbridge Inc - adjusted earnings were $522 million or $0.56 per common share for q4
* Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast as it expects key farm markets to stabilize this year.