NEW YORK, March 8 Texas Instruments on Thursday lowered its financial targets for the first quarter due to lower-than-expected demand for its wireless chips.

TI, which is winding down its wireless baseband chip business, forecast first-quarter earnings per share in a range of 15 cents to 19 cents per share below its previously announced target range of 16 cents to 24 cents per share.

It said now that its first-quarter revenue would range from $2.99 billion to $3.11 billion, compared with its earlier target of $3.02 billion to $3.28 billion.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew)