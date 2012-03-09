* Sees Q1 EPS $0.15 TO $0.19 vs Wall Street view $0.21
* Sees Q1 revenue $2.99 bln to $3.11 bln
* TI sees revenue growth resuming in Q2
(Adds analyst quotes, executive quotes, share price update)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, March 8 Texas Instruments
expects revenue growth to resume in the second
quarter, signaling an end to the inventory correction that
dogged the chip maker last year.
The prospect of a return to growth took the sting from
TI's warning on Thursday that it would miss its first-quarter
financial targets due to weak demand for its wireless chips.
TI and its rivals had suffered in recent
quarters from a slowdown in demand as manufacturers reduced chip
inventories due to concerns that economic weakness could hurt
demand.
But, besides wireless, TI's head of investor relations
Ron Slaymaker told analysts on a conference call, demand is
strong in the rest of the company. In particular he cited
strength in markets such as automotives and network
infrastructure.
"We've also seen growth in orders returning.
Backlog and visibility are improving. Lead times are short and
we continue to believe that inventory at customers and
distributors remains low, so we're planning for sequential
growth to resume starting in the second quarter," Slaymaker told
analysts.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said
the positive comments weighed more heavily on investors minds
than the discussion about wireless weakness.
"That's a good set up for a snap-back in
demand," he said.
TI said in January that it expected the
inventory correction to end this quarter if it had not already
ended in the fourth quarter. Its Chief Executive Richard
Templeton told investors last month that he expected a "sharp
snap-back in demand once the correction was over .
Another chipmaker Altera warned on Thursday
that its first-quarter revenue could be at the low end of its
previous expectation as its customers were still adjusting
inventories.
WIRELESS SHORTFALL
TI said that the wireless shortfall in the first
quarter was mostly the result of weak demand for TI's
OMAP wireless application chips from smartphone and tablet
computer customers that had over-ordered in the fourth quarter.
Analysts speculated that the Kindle Fire from
Amazon.com was a key factor in the weak OMAP demand as
Amazon may have had trouble estimating how many chips it would
need for the new tablet computer.
In smartphones, Rasgon noted that growth at Apple Inc
, which does not use TI's OMAP chip in its iPhone, had
trumped other phone makers in the fourth quarter, and that its
rivals were likely suffering the after-effects this
quarter.
Another growing smartphone maker, Samsung
Electronics does not use TI's OMAP chips, Rasgon
noted.
TI, forecast first-quarter earnings per share in a
range of 15 cents to 19 cents per share, below its previously
announced target range of 16 cents to 24 cents per share.
It said its first-quarter revenue would range from $2.99
billion to $3.11 billion, compared with its earlier target of
$3.02 billion to $3.28 billion.
The guidance missed estimates from Wall Street analysts
who had expected earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of
$3.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TI shares snapped back to $32.59 in late trade after
Slaymaker's comments. The stock had initially fallen to $32 in
after-hours trading after closing at $32.60 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Noel Randewich in
San Francisco editing by Carol Bishopric)