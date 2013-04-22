UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 22 Texas Instruments Inc posted first-quarter revenue of $2.885 billion and net income of $362 million, or 32 cents a share, as demand for its chips improves following concerns about a troubled global economy.
Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $2.852 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.